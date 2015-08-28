Police covering up, blaming us with malicious intent: Tihar DIG

The van in which the attack took place. Police said the two men were eliminated by Bawana (right) as he wanted to take revenge for the murder of a close associate. (Source: Express Photo)

The blame game between the Delhi Armed Police’s 3rd Battalion and Tihar jail authorities escalated on Thursday over the death of two prisoners in a gang war inside a prison van. A day after the 3rd Battalion blamed jail officials, the latter on Thursday said the police were covering up the matter.

The 3rd Battalion, responsible for escorting criminals to and from the jail for court hearings, has alleged jail authorities did not brief them about the background of the criminals involved in the prison van fight.

Tihar authorities said they had told the 3rd Battalion that all nine undertrials were “high-risk” prisoners. “Police’s allegations clearly suggests a cover-up and shifting of responsibility by the 3rd Battalion to the prison administration with malicious intent,” said DIG (Prison) Mukesh Prasad. “Providing separate vans for undertrials is the sole responsibility of the 3rd Battalion. In the past too, proposals have been sent to the 3rd Battalion to provide ‘high-risk’ vans or separate vans either on the request of prisoners or court directions. But, such proposals were never heeded,” he claimed.

Tihar jail superintendent Naveen Kataria said all vital information on prisoners, especially the high-risk ones, were always shared with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of 3rd Battalion. “The police informs the jail authorities in writing that a prisoner is dangerous, prone to escaping or requires special arrangement for safe custody. When such information is received, the superintendent keeps the prisoner in a specially secured ward and strict vigilance is maintained,” he said.

He said the DCP (Special Cell) deploys officers to the 3rd Battalion from time to time to brief them. “It is evident that it is the prime responsibility of the police to provide information about a prisoner brought to jail. The DCP, 3rd Battalion, is preferring to ignore the orders of the police department for reasons best known to him,” Kataria said.

Police refuted the charge and maintained it was the responsibility of the jail superintendent to share information with the 3rd Battalion. “The jail authorities are providing incorrect information to the media and laying the responsibility at the doors of the police,” said Rajan Bhagat, Delhi Police spokesperson.

DCP (3rd Battalion) S K Tewari said, “I have only communicated with my seniors and never blamed any agency publicly for the incident.”

