Police clash with unruly group outside Gurgaon’s Sahara mall

Outside Gurgaon’s Sahara Mall. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Outside Gurgaon’s Sahara Mall. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A scuffle broke out between police and some men outside Gurgaon’s Sahara Mall, after the group became aggressive on being denied entry into the mall. A 25-year-old man, Amit Roy, who hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the men were asked by mall security to provide identification. “As a temporary measure, visitors had to show ID since the mall has many establishments serving alcohol, and we are attempting to curb underage drinking,” sub-inspector Mool Chand said.

Police said one of the men got into an argument with the security guards, and also claimed he was an excise officer. A video, purportedly of the incident, shows police personnel using batons on two of the men. “One of the police officers fractured his finger. We have registered a case and have arrested one of the men, who initiated the scuffle. He has been sent to Bhondsi Jail,” Chand said.

