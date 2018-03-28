Police cite ‘riot-like situation’ in FIR on JNU protest march

At the protest on Frida At the protest on Frida

Four days after a march by about 1,000 JNU students and teachers ran into lathicharge and water cannons, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the protesters, alleging “gathering in an unlawful assembly” and “creating a riot-like situation” by “breaking through barricades” and “assaulting police officers”. In the wake of the protest, several students and teachers had alleged that they were assaulted by police.

The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under IP sections 147, 149, 151, 332, 353 and 166. Police also invoked Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The FIR names 31 police officers, a majority of them constables, who were allegedly injured during the protest. The list also includes the names of several women officers.

Also in the FIR are the names of 16 JNU students, who were picked up by police during the violence and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for a medical examination. However, the FIR claims: “The students refused to undergo a medical examination. Their professor also counter-signed on the document saying that the students did not want to undergo a medical examination,” the FIR read.

The FIR states that the ACPs and SHOs of the South district had anticipated a crowd of 2,500-3,000 protesting students. “The students had gathered in an unlawful assembly since section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area. They had reached Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road, Sanjay Jheel and were on their way to the New Delhi district. The necessary staff strength was deputed, and even women police officers were briefed about the protest march,” the FIR read.

Around 5:40 pm, once the protest march reached Sanjay Jheel, the students tried to cross barricades despite warnings over a loudspeaker, the FIR claims. “We had warned them not to do anything illegal. They were told it was an unlawful assembly. The crowd had become angry and a riot-like situation was forming. The students had tore several policemen’s uniforms and also pushed many police officers,” the FIR read.

Police alleged that protesting students cut ropes connecting the barricades, set fire to a barricade layer and threw several barricades. “Police officers were getting assaulted so we had to use water canons to disperse the crowd. They were shouting ‘maaro police walon ko (beat the police officers)’,” the FIR alleged.

The march was called to protest against compulsory attendance, autonomy, and “lack of administrative action” against JNU Professor Atul Johri. Both the JNU students’ union and teachers’ association have claimed that police assaulted several students. Two FIRs have already been registered in the wake of the protest — one by an Indian Express reporter accusing an SHO of molestation, and another by a photojournalist whose camera was allegedly snatched.

