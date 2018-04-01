Police chief’s order: Don’t leave any barricade unmanned

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed his subordinates that barricades should, under no circumstance, be left unmanned. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed his subordinates that barricades should, under no circumstance, be left unmanned.

Rattled with complaints of unmanned barricades creating traffic bottlenecks, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed his subordinates that barricades should, under no circumstance, be left unmanned. He has also said that barricades should be removed from carriageways, when they are not in use.

A standing order regarding procurement, maintenance and operational usage of mobile barricades was passed on March 27. “It has been observed that the utilisation of mobile barricades has not been proper… Some are being left unmanned, which cause traffic problems apart from projecting a poor image of the police. Some of them even display names of private sponsors, some are ill-maintained and some not properly painted,” Pantnaik said in his order.

He added, “There is no point in putting barricades at the border and other places when there is no proper checking. Several times barricades are unmanned and sometimes only two persons stand guard. This happens even on major arterial roads and highways. This is an unprofessional way of checking and should be curbed through disciplinary action against defaulters.”

Prohibiting commercial and private advertisements on barricades, Patnaik said no barricades should be procured through private sponsors. “Even if some such have been procured in the past, names of sponsors should not be displayed. Only the name of districts should be displayed in an uniform manner,” he said.

The directive comes days after a 21-year-old man died after his throat got slit by a metallic wire used to bind two police barricades in Netaji Subhash Place on February 9. The SHO concerned and his subordinates was placed under suspension after the incident.

“Placement of barricades by any police station should have the prior approval of at least the ACP concerned so that these are not placed at points which cause unnecessary inconvenience. In case there is no proper light on the road due to power failure, fog, smog or rain, the incharge of the picket should inform the officers concerned,” he added.

He also stated that in case of any mishap due to unmanned or wrong placement of barricades, the staff concerned will be held responsible. He also directed all district and traffic police to conduct a periodical survey of the total number of barricades.

