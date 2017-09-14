Police chief to rejig Crime Branch and Special Cell, reshuffle officers

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo) Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo)

Unsatisfied with the performance of specialised units of the Delhi Police — the Special Cell and the Crime Branch — Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed senior officials of both units to start analysing performance of all officers, and to ensure a reshuffle in these units.

On Wednesday, two units of the Crime Branch were merged, and the names of four units were changed. Sources said the decision was taken after Patnaik personally met inspector-rank officers, and found that they are not performing as per expectations, and that the detection rates of these units had seen a dip.

“After taking charge, Patnaik met officers of both units where he discussed all issues and asked them to start focusing on arms suppliers, robbery, burglary and snatching which directly affected common people,” sources said.

Patnaik worked with the Crime Branch in 2007-2008 when he was JCP (Crime). “Senior officers of both the specialised detection units of Delhi Police have been asked to start preparing a list of personnel working in these units for over five years, and a ‘good work’ list. As per their performance, they will be transferred and new officers will be brought in,” sources said.

A major reshuffle was undertaken in 2014 when several officers were sent to district lines and suspended from Crime Branch after they were “found to be involved in wrongful activities”.

