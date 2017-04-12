Police Chief Hands Out Awards: Meet the police duo who cracked 50 missing children cases

Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik with rescued children at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday. (Source: Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi police chief Amulya Patnaik with rescued children at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday. (Source: Prem Nath Pandey)

In June last year, Divya Mann, a probationary sub-inspector at Vijay Vihar police station, received a special briefing from her seniors. She was asked to assist the investigating officers (IOs) in pending missing children cases. Over the next six months, she, along with probationary sub-inspector Anuj Mor, helped solve 25 such cases.

“It was taking a lot of time but then Mor joined, and in the next three months, we solved around 50 cases together,” said Mann who, along with Mor, received the ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’ from Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Tuesday. SHO Abhinendra Jain, under whose supervision Mann and Mor worked, also received the award.

As they dug through records, they found that there were more than 100 missing children cases pending between 2011 and 2016. In the next four months, painstaking efforts ensued to bring down that figure: struggling for two days to locate a house; counselling parents before reuniting the family; and faking an identity on social media to trace a missing child.

“I have been eating a lot of sweets for the last three months; the families we help keep leaving it for us,” said Mor, who had joined the force in 2015 and this police station in December, 2016.

Vijay Vihar police station oversees mostly unauthorised colonies such as Budh Vihar phase 1 and 2, Vijay Vihar phase 1 and 2 and parts of Rohini. A large chunk of the 4 lakh people under its jurisdiction are daily wagers, rickshaw pullers, etc.

“They do not have sufficient resources to bring up kids properly. That is why some of them fled homes,” said Jain. He said a large number of cases involved elopement and kidnapping.

Since many families were apprehensive of approaching police, the two sub-inspectors started approaching them in civil clothes, said Rishi Pal, DCP, Rohini.

The longest it took for a case to be cracked was 25 days — of a 15-year-old girl who had eloped in 2011. “It took us over a week to trace the parents. They gave us some clues. We hired NGOs and eventually tracked the girl, who by now has two children of her own,” said Mann. When she was reunited with her family, Mann said she cried for hours.

Another tough case was of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 2015. Mann said the girl had a social media account. “We took her friend into confidence and using her account, we chatted with the girl. She confided in us and gave us details of her whereabouts,” said Mann.

In 2016, Vijay Vihar police station recorded 82 cases of missing children, of which 77 were recovered. Mann and Mor helped crack a majority of the cases.

