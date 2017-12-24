Police cases filed after BJP workers disrupt wedding

A day after local BJP workers protested at a wedding in Ghaziabad, alleging it was a case of ‘love-jihad’, police said two cases have been registered at Kavi Nagar police station and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. BJP Ghaziabad city president, Ajay Sharma, is among the 60 accused of rioting, police said.

“Two FIRs have been registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 342, 504, 452 and 507. One FIR was lodged following a complaint by the woman’s father, and the second was lodged by police. The case has been lodged against 50-60 unknown persons, while a few have been named. Sharma has also been named as an accused,” a police officer said.

A 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were in the middle of their wedding lunch when a group of local BJP leaders and workers created a ruckus, as they believed the wedding was taking place ‘without permission’.

“Some people had informed us that the wedding was taking place between a Hindu woman and Muslim man. We wanted to speak to the woman and her family… to ensure that she was not being forced to convert to Islam,” Sharma said.

Family members of the woman, on the other hand, maintained that the wedding was “a personal affair”. They also claimed they have allegedly been receiving threat calls in the last couple of days.

In his complaint to police, the woman’s father said, “On December 22, the wedding took place with the consent of both families in the office of the City SDM. However, some unknown persons reached the venue and started protesting… Even though I explained the situation to them, they tried to forcefully enter the venue.”

Sharma, however, claimed police personnel at the venue allegedly did not let him and others meet the family.

