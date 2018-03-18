Police called in to DU college as teachers protest termination

In January, DU’s Motilal Nehru (Morning) College terminated two ad-hoc teachers in the Hindi department after eight years of service. As per the college, their services were no longer required following calculation of “workload”. However, the college is currently conducting interviews for the same posts. Protesting against the move, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association Saturday gathered outside the college, which called in police and stopped teachers from entering.

The college is holding interviews for the posts of ad-hoc and guest teachers. Acting principal Shubhasis Haldar could not be reached for a comment. The two teachers asked to leave, Shashi Kumar and Arunakar Pandey, alleged the college has not followed the MHRD/UGC rules or the resolution on workload — the number of teaching hours required to be completed by a teacher. According to teachers, the college calculated the workload as 16/18 — 16 for an associate professor and 18 for an assistant professor.

However, in 2016, the MHRD reviewed the UGC’s regulation on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers in universities, and said that the direct teaching-learning hours to be devoted by an assistant professor was 16, while it is 14 hours per week for an associate professor. Kumar, who has 13 years of service as ad hoc, said he has sent several representations to the DU V-C. “There is a court judgment which says ‘another ad hoc or temporary employee should not replace an ad hoc or temporary employee… The college is undermining this,” he claimed.

