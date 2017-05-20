Police called in to control 70 students: Not allowed to take test, law students create ruckus in DU, exam postponed

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

The first year examinations at Delhi University’s Law Faculty had to be postponed on Friday after students, who were detained for not having enough attendance, created ruckus. Police had to be called to control close to 70 students who were upset at not being able to write the semester exams.

Seeing the violence, the professor in-charge of the three centres — the Law Centre-I, Campus Law Centre (CLC) and LC-II — on advice of the proctor, late in the evening, said that the students will be given provisional admit cards.

However, the Dean of the faculty Ved Kumari has written to the Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, and said that she will not take responsibility “if Bar Council of India (BCI) derecognises the degree of the faculty”.

“The professor-in-charge (PIC) may issue their admit cards with the noting that this is subject to the approval of the V-C. This is for your information, record and necessary action,” said the letter.

However, the students say that issuing of the provisional admit card will not help. “We have already missed two out of the five papers. What will happen to the exams that we missed,” said a student, who did not wish to be named.

Prior to this letter, the Dean, along with the PIC, had appealed to the students, saying that the issuance of the admit card is not within their powers.

“Admit cards can be issued only with pursuance and with direction of the BCI or the court. Any violation of the BCI rules and issuance of admit cards to detained students may result in de-recognition of the LLB degree of the faculty, affecting the future of 5,500 students enrolled,” read the appeal.

As per BCI rules, a student should have minimum 70 per cent attendance to be eligible to take the examination. The Law Faculty is already facing wrath of the BCI for not following norms of the Legal Education Rules 2008 and a fine of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed.

On Friday, the students had the Law of Crimes -II examination. The detained students of Law Centre I and II got embroiled in violence after they heard that detained students of CLC were allowed to write the exam.

According to a source, the professor-in-charge of CLC had allowed students to write the exam considering their future. On hearing this, the detained students of the other two centres got furious and went to disrupt the exams at CLC. However, exams were held in LC-I and II.

“As there were separate rules for students of three centres, this problem happened,” said Gorav Arora, a student of LC-I who took the exam. The examination was then postponed and the students were informed that the new date will be notified soon. There are a total of 2,310 students enrolled in the first year at the faculty.

