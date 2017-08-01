Police break glass to free 20 stuck in Gurgaon mall lift for an hour

The incident took place at South Point Mall. Express The incident took place at South Point Mall. Express

Twenty people, aged between 25 and 30, got stuck in a lift in a Gurgaon mall for an hour — after they “insisted on getting in at the same time”. Sources at the mall said the incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Sources said the group — employees of a call centres — insisted on taking the lift together, despite being told that it could not accommodate so many people. As they were heading from the third floor to the ground floor, the lift got stuck.

“We did not want to take any chances so we called police, who came and rescued the group,” a mall staffer said. Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said, “We received a call around 12 am that several people were stuck in a lift in South Point Mall. A team was immediately sent to the spot. They arranged for a ladder and broke the glass behind the lift using a hammer to create a way out.” He added, “Some of the women were almost unconscious due to lack of oxygen, but we managed to avert a tragedy.”

Officials from the mall, who did not wish to be named, said the lift is checked and tested regularly. They added that “investigation is being conducted to ascertain why the lift stopped.

