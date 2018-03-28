Police ask JNU for CCTV footage in sexual harassment probe against professor Johri

Johri has denied the allegations Johri has denied the allegations

Probing allegations of sexual harassment against Professor Atul Johri by eight women students, the Delhi Police has asked Jawaharlal Nehru University to provide footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around his chamber.

Johri was arrested, and granted bail the same day, after eight students from the campus approached the Vasant Kunj (north) police station alleging sexual harassment. Following protests, eight FIRs were lodged.

Sources said that the investigating team questioned the professor again after he was granted bail by a court. Sources said he was called to the police station and asked about specific allegations made against him. All eight cases are being investigated by the same investigating officer.

Though investigators have the statements of the complainants, they want to check CCTV footage to corroborate specific allegations and check Johri’s activities, sources said. “They will also talk to other teachers and his friends as part of the probe.” said a source.

When contacted, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere confirmed that police have written to JNU to procure CCTV footage.

The Delhi Police had registered the first FIR on March 16, under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). On March 20, police registered seven more FIRs after undertaking a legal examination to ascertain if the case merits multiple FIRs.

In the first FIR, the complainant, who studied at the School of Life Sciences where Johri taught, has alleged that the professor, who was also her supervisor, would ask her uncomfortable questions about her relationships with men, make jokes with sexual undertones and comment on her body. The woman alleged: “He used to ask me to come to his office room to discuss work. There, he used to make me sit on sofa beside him, (and) inappropriately touch my back and shoulders, always without my permission.”

According to police sources, Johri has denied the allegations, and has claimed that the complaints were made because the women did not have enough attendance. “He kept telling us that he shared a cordial relationship with his students. He claimed the allegations were false. He said the complainants had attendance issues and had grouped up,” a police officer said. After his resignation earlier, Johri had told PTI: “I resigned on moral grounds. I am outraged because of this mala fide, motivated move, trying to malign my character.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App