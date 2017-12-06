Police arrest cabbie who ferried airline staff, and ran a gang

Others named in the FIR are — Ravi Shankar, Ved Prakash Saxena, Satya Prakash, Rajat Sondhi and Vijay Kumar Khurana.

Every morning, Deepak Raj would ferry airhostesses from a prominent private airlines in his private cab. At night, he was known by a different name, Badshah, the leader of an armed robbers gang. To get into Badshah’s gang of motor vehicle thieves, one had to qualify only one criterion — bring your own weapons.

However, Badshah’s days of switching personalities between morning and night came to an end after the Special Staff Unit (West) of the Delhi Police arrested him and two of his associates from Keshopur Mandi. Stating that the three were caught while they were on their way to rob a businessman, police said they have recovered a high-end sports bike, three country-made weapons and three live cartridges.

The Special Staff have also managed to recover five cars, including Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagon Vento, stolen from different areas across Delhi. According to a senior police officer, the gang was started by Badshah and his associate Bunty. “Bunty was recently released from jail after he served seven years on similar charges. Badshah used to ferry airhostesses for an airline. He tried to get into the Indian Army but was asked to leave during the training stage because of his short temper. After getting to know Bunty, Badshah took a trip to an arms-making factory in Etah to acquire a countrymade pistol for his first robbery,” the officer said.

After acquiring the weapon, Badshah went on a recruitment mission — to find gang members who already owned weapons. “One of the accused, Raj, had a sophisticated weapon. Looking at this, Badshah decided to go on a spate of robberies to get a better weapon than him,” the officer said. Police said the gang would rob high-end cars to procure better guns.

