From a roadshow in parts of east Delhi to a helicopter ride from the UP Gate to Baghpat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to throw open the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on May 27. “The inauguration will be preceded by a roadshow near Akhshardham temple. The modalities will be worked out,” said Neelkanth Bakshi, Delhi BJP spokesperson.

