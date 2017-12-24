Noida Traffic police issues advisory in view of Magenta line inauguration by PM Modi

The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Delhi Metro conducted a trial run of the Magenta Line on Friday, three days before it is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro on Monday. In view of the scheduled event and movement of top dignitaries, traffic will be halted in various areas. Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters in the area.

During the initial hours of the day, the road between Botanical garden bus stand and Attar Chawk will remain blocked. Commuters will have to take a diverted route from Shashi Chawk through Nithari Hospital to reach their destinations. Similarly, traffic movement will be restricted in Noida sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 in the day.

Entry of heavy vehicles will remain suspended in the area from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on Monday.

PM Modi will be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leadership of the state. The magenta line after the inauguration will connect Botanical Garden to Kalkaji in the Delhi.

Here are the traffic advisories issued by the Noida Traffic Police:

दिनांक 25.12.2017 को *माननीय प्रधानमंत्री, भारत सरकार* के जनपद भ्रमण के अवसर पर यातायात व्यवस्था निम्नानुसार रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/FviNFrhCHs — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) December 23, 2017

