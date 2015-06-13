PM cares for Mongolia, not Mangolpuri: AAP

The Delhi government announced that a cleanliness drive will be launched in the city on Saturday. Attacking the BJP for the state of affairs in the city, the AAP is also planning to launch an “awareness campaign” to apprise residents of the BJP’s role in the issue.

With sanitation workers of East corporation going on strike over non-payment of salaries, the last few days have witnessed heaps of garbage piled on streets.

Speaking to the media on Friday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “All MLAs and senior leaders will conduct a cleanliness drive in their constituencies. Following this, the party will conduct an awareness campaign to tell people about the role of the BJP and the Modi government in turning Delhi into a garbage dump.”

“The prime minister has spent thousands of crores for Mongolia but it seems he doesn’t have money for sanitation workers of Mangolpuri,” Delhi AAP convenor Dilip Pandey said.

The AAP also criticised the centre for launching the Swachh Bharat campaign last October and alleged that the BJP seemed to be punishing residents for electing the AAP to power.

