Plumber arrested for murder at Hauz Khas

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 67-year-old woman at her residence in Hauz Khas.

Police said the accused, Sunny Thakur, had been working as a plumber and painter in the area for 15 years. “He was trusted by residents of Gulmohar Enclave and would even hand over their keys to him,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Thakur was arrested by a team led by SHO (Hauz Khas) Satish Sharma under the supervision of Additional DCP (south) Vijayanta Arya. “To avoid suspicion, he did not miss work a single day after killing the woman on April 23. Even that day, he changed his clothes and returned to work,” an officer said.

Usha Kumar’s body was found with multiple injuries on her throat and head. After scanning CCTV footage, police questioned the suspects. During questioning, police found contradictions in Thakur’s statements. Police said on April 23, Thakur entered Kumar’s house as the gate was open. The woman was feeding cats when he strangled her with a rope before smothering her with dumbbells and slitting her throat. He then fled with five gold bangles, two gold rings, among other valuables, which have been recovered, police said.

