Pleasant morning in Delhi; will remain partly cloudy in the latter half of the day

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 24 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season. The day will be marked by a partly cloudy sky in the latter half. Thunderstorm with squall (storm wind above 40 knots speed) is expected in some areas of the city, a MeT department official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. In the past 24 hours, the city received 0.2 mm rain recorded at Safdarjung Met station. Relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 AM, he said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius.

