Plea in High Court against inauguration of statue of freedom fighter in public park

A plea was today moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on inauguration of a statue of freedom fighter from Bihar — Sheel Bhadra Yajee — in a park here by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tomorrow. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Hima Kohli, who was informed by the counsel for Delhi Police that they have not been intimated that the Bihar Chief Minster will inaugurate the statue. The police also submitted that no complaint has been made by any of the residents that statue of Sheel Bhadra Yajee has been raised in a park near the freedom fighter colony here. “If such a function will be held, we won’t allow that to happen,” the Delhi police counsel submitted. Taking note of this, the court said if such a function takes place, it will be subject to the final outcome of the petition.

The court was hearing a plea by a resident of the colony — Vijay Deep — who has moved the court to stop function stating that no structure can be built in parks used by the public.

He has also said there are several orders of the court which prohibit building of any structure on roads and public parks in the national capital.

The high court had earlier directed the Religious Structure Committee and the city government to expeditiously take a decision on removal of religious structure encroachments in various parks in the capital.

Yajee (1906-1996) was associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose. He joined Bose in forming the All India Forward Bloc and was involved with INA.