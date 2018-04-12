Plea in Delhi HC says economically weaker section students asked to pay

A PIL was Wednesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to ensure that all schools on government land in the capital strictly comply with the law on free and compulsory education to all children.

The plea for urgent hearing was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar on the ground that several students, who have passed Class VIII in the 2017-18 session under the economically weaker section (EWS) category from two private schools, were asked to pay school fee for Class IX or take their transfer certificates.

The bench listed the matter for Thursday. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, submitted before the court that the two schools are on public land which are governed by the law on Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education.

The counsel submitted that all EWS students who passed Class VIII in the 2017-18 should be allowed to continue in the schools up to Class XII in the EWS category as per terms of the Act.

