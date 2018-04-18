Playing with gun, 12-year-old shoots himself: Delhi Police

Police said the incident took place Friday night when the victim Ekansh, son of a Havildar, went to meet his friend at his home. (Representational) Police said the incident took place Friday night when the victim Ekansh, son of a Havildar, went to meet his friend at his home. (Representational)

A 12-year-old student of Army Public School accidentally shot himself in the head with a licenced pistol that belonged to his friend’s father, while they were playing at his home in Delhi Cantonment area. An FIR has been registered and the father of the boy’s friend has been booked, police said. However, police are probing if the boy’s friend, also aged 12, had any role to play before making an arrest.

DCP (southwest district) Milind Dumbere said, “We have registered an FIR against Havildar Narender Kumar Malik, posted at Delhi Cantonment. We have recovered his loaded Glock pistol, but no arrest has been made yet. We are also probing the friend’s role.”

Police said the incident took place Friday night when the victim Ekansh, son of a Havildar, went to meet his friend at his home. The friend’s sister, aged 10, was also present, while their parents had gone to Palam to meet relatives.

“Ekansh and his friend studied in the same class. The incident took place around 10.20 pm when his friend’s sister was watching TV, and had asked her brother for water,” a senior police officer said.

Police registered an FIR on the basis of the girl’s statement, who claimed her elder brother was bringing her water when they heard a gunshot from the bedroom, where Ekansh was. “They found him lying in a pool of blood. She called her father, who told her to call a neighbour. Ekansh’s parents were informed and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning,” Dumbere said.

