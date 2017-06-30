Plan to reserve college seats impossible, dangerous: Delhi University

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government may have passed a resolution to reserve 85 per cent seats in government-funded colleges — including some under Delhi University — for students of the city, but university officials said it was “impossible” and a “dangerous” demand.

There are 12 colleges under DU which are fully funded by the Delhi government. These include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Maharaja Agrasen College. For 16 other colleges, the government provides five per cent grants while the rest is given by the University Grants Commission.

“It is impossible to have this kind of reservation. Delhi University was created by an Act of Parliament. All the Acts and statutes of the university are reported in Parliament and approved by the Visitor. How can this be done?” asked a senior university official.

There are 63 colleges under Delhi University with 56,000 seats in the undergraduate programmes. Calling the move “dangerous”, the official said such reservations will mean “discrimination” against students from other parts of the country.

“DU, being a central university, has a universal and national character. The Delhi government should just analyse and see what will happen if Lucknow University and Banaras Hindu University also start giving reservations to people from the state. Just because a government gives funds doesn’t mean they can take any decision,” added the official.

The university official said if the government wants to give reservation, they can do it in their state university. This reservation is already in place. At Ambedkar University, Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women,

Delhi Technological University and Indraprastha University, 85 per cent seats are reserved for students from Delhi-NCR.

