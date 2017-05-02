Place all files received from L-G’s office before me: Manish Sisodia to law department

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Law Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the law department to place all files and instructions they receive from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal before him or his office. Sisodia has also asked them to ensure that “no legal advice” be “given by the law department without the approval of the Law Minister”.

In the order, Sisodia said that his approval could be sent via email, phone or WhatsApp in urgent cases. The order comes against the backdrop of an argument between Delhi government’s senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan within the premises of the Delhi High Court, with both claiming to be authorised representatives of the AAP government. Khan had claimed to represent the services department, falling under the purview of the L-G, while Mehra, an AAP government appointee, had said he had allocated the matter to another lawyer.

In the order, Sisodia said, “If the department is desirous of engaging a Counsel other than the one to whom the matter ordinarily stands marked by the Standing Counsel, no BTF (Brief Transmission Form) shall be issued by any officer in the law department without the approval of the law minister.”

The order could restart the tussle between the AAP government and the L-G’s office, which had finally ended up in the High Court. In August, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the L-G was the administrative head of Delhi and that all decisions taken by the Delhi Cabinet required to be communicated to him. The Delhi government has challenged the order in the Supreme Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now