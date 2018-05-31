Piyush Goyal hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over coal claims

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the parliament house in Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 02 Jan 17 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the parliament house in Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey 02 Jan 17

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged shortage of coal in power plants and the capital facing a potential blackout, Coal and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Kejriwal was trying to hide his own failures in the power situation this summer. “Increased demand (to thermal power plants supplying to Delhi) has been met by Coal and Railways ministries,” he added.

Kejriwal Tuesday wrote to the PM requesting him to direct the Railways to provide rakes for transporting coal to power plants in Delhi-NCR, which is facing “alarming level” of coal shortage. “Demand for coal was very low from Dadri plant last year. Delhi was not consuming the amount of power it thought it would. Suddenly they increased the demand for coal, which has been met by Coal and Railways ministries,” said Goyal.

Goyal also took a dig at Kejriwal for appearing at Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in: “He promised to dig out scams of Congress after coming to power in Delhi, but now he went and joined the race of 12 prime ministerial candidates in Bangalore.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App