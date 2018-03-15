Brosnan sorry, may assist anti-tobacco efforts in Delhi

Apologised for appearing in paan masala ad Apologised for appearing in paan masala ad

Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan has apologised for appearing in a paan masala advertisement, and has also offered to campaign against tobacco products, a Delhi government official said Wednesday. The actor was responding to a notice served to him by the Delhi government’s Health Department.

Brosnan had issued a similar statement back in 2016, distancing himself from the brand, after an advertisement featuring him promoting the paan masala brand ran into controversy.

“The actor’s lawyer, replying on his behalf, said he was not aware of the hazardous nature of the product he was endorsing. The company had kept him in the dark. Also, the agreement is over and he is ready to assist us in our anti-tobacco campaigns,” S K Arora, Additional Director (Health), said. Arora said the actor was served the notice in February. He was initially given 10 days to respond, but he sought more time. Arora said he has written to several Bollywood actors in the past advising them against endorsing tobacco brands.

