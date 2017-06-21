Picked over a month ago, SRCC principal has no appointment letter

The renowned DU college has been without a full-time principal since 2014. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The renowned DU college has been without a full-time principal since 2014. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Over a month has passed since the appointment of the principal of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) was finalised, but her appointment letter is yet to be handed over.

Teachers are now worried since the term of the officiating principal, R P Rustagi, ends on June 30 and the admission process is set to begin. According to a new rule, no candidate above 60 years can become or remain the principal of the college. But Rustagi, 62, said, “Being the seniormost teacher of the college, I was appointed the principal. So, till a new principal takes charge, I am authorised to take decisions.” On May 12, the university had finalised that Simrat Kaur, professor from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) will be the college’s first woman principal. Since 2014, after the retirement of P C Jain, the college has been without a full-time principal. “It is difficult to understand why the university wants to delay and not let the new principal take charge. There has already been a delay during the appointment process,” said a teacher at the college.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi could not be reached for a comment. The Dean of colleges, Devesh Sinha, did not respond to messages. Some teachers, however, said the delay could also be because there were some objections raised by the Academic Council members after the appointment.

The AC members had said the rules of the university ordinance was not followed during the constitution of the apex committee, constituted during the interview process for the selection of a principal. They had said the committee should consist of the vice-chancellor, Pro-V-C, visitor nominee, chairman of governing body and two members of the AC, nominated by it. However, the rules were not followed. But the university has maintained that all rules were followed and the principal’s appointment was unanimous.

