Phoolwalon Ki Sair to be held from Oct 10-18

The Phoolwalon Ki Sair (festival of flower sellers) will be held from October 10 to October 18. Organised every year by the Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan in Mehrauli, the festival is seen as an example of the composite culture of the capital and is celebrated by both Hindus and Muslims.

Every year, after the monsoon, a procession led by shehnai players and dancers, presents floral pankhas (fans) at the shrine of Yog Maya before making its way through the Mehrauli bazaar to place floral curtains on the tomb of Saint Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki.

This year, the festival will start with the opening of a fair in Mehrauli on October 10. A shehnai recital will be held on October 11 at India Gate and Chandni Chowk.

On October 13, a shehnai recital will take place at the residence of the Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung. Traditional sports in connection with the festival will be held near Shamsi talab on October 15. On October 16, at 4.30 pm, Jung will lead the citizens in offering a floral chadar and pankha at the dargah of Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki. On October 17, a chhatra and a pankha will be offered at the shrine of Yog Maya.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App