PhD scholar at AIIMS attempts suicide

A 36-year-old PhD student from the Microbiology department at AIIMS, who attempted suicide on Sunday, has accused his supervisor of mental harassment, abuse and delaying his fellowship. The fifth-year student had tried to overdose on sleeping pills at his Gautam Nagar residence. The man, other students said, has been admitted to the hospital’s psychiatry ward for counselling. Another PhD scholar said that the man was “currently stable” and that his parents are likely to file a police complaint.

In a three-page letter to AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the student alleged: “I have been under constant mental harassment and humiliation. (The supervisor) has… used filthy and abusive language in front of everyone. (The supervisor) scolds even when work is done correctly… My mental harassment is aggravated as (the supervisor) is not able to procure appropriate facilities, funds in the lab and makes no attempt to get things done… my fellowship is delayed and this puts me in additional financial problem and mental burden.”

He also alleged that some students, who also are undergoing PhD under the same guide, contracted tuberculosis while working in the lab due to lack of proper equipment and protective gear. The letter ends with: “I am looking forward to immediate action… to ensure no more loss of life…”

AIIMS officials said a panel has been formed to look into the matter. An official said, “A meeting of the committee is taking place and they’re probing the matter. There is another scheduled tomorrow.”

