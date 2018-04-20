Petrol pump in its way, key underpass on Gurgaon’s MG Road misses deadline

The pump is located at a point that is meant to serve as the exit for the underpass. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The pump is located at a point that is meant to serve as the exit for the underpass. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Even as the area around it has transformed over the years, with forests giving way to malls, gated condominiums and the Metro, a petrol pump on Gurgaon’s MG Road has stood steadfast since 1998 — untouched by the activities around it. Until now. Over the last two years, the pump has courted controversy, as it has led to a delay in the construction of a right-turning underpass, meant for traffic moving from the direction of HUDA City Centre towards MG Road. The underpass is being built at the intersection, as part of the traffic improvement project.

According to officials, the pump is located at a point that is meant to serve as the exit for the underpass. Work was to be completed by the NHAI by March 31 this year — a deadline the authority missed because it couldn’t get the pump out of the way.

According to authorities, all other sections of the underpass are finished. The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has already allotted an alternate piece of land on Golf Course Road, in Sector 42, to the petrol pump owner to relocate it.

But this proposed relocation was delayed when a civil suit was filed against HUDA by one Satish Kumar Dubey on February 7, contesting that the land where the pump is supposed to be relocated had, as per the master plan, been marked out for use as a taxi stand.

Following the petition, a stay order was issued. Dubey is an official from Ameya One, a commercial space on Golf Course Road located near the alternate site offered by HUDA to the petrol pump. “That stay order was eventually vacated by the court on April 13, and we started the process of shifting the pump. The deputy commissioner also issued a permit for this. But the plaintiff (Dubey) then filed another petition in another court, leading to another stay order, issued Wednesday,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, HUDA administrator.

“We have only handed over papers for the alternate site after changing the land use from a taxi stand to a petrol pump, which is a power the HUDA administrator has. However, this new stay order has left us in limbo again,” he said, adding that the next hearing is on April 23.

The feeling of being stuck in limbo is shared by the petrol pump owner, Sukhjit Mann.

On Tuesday night, a team of officials had arrived at the site and started the process of razing the petrol pump so they could wrap up construction of the underpass. But with the new stay order, the petrol pump, which was functional till Tuesday, now stands half broken.

“We have procured the requisite documents and NOC for the new site, and had started the process of shifting after the first stay order was lifted. But work has been stopped again, and instead of shifting the petrol pump, we are now putting it back together at the old site so we can continue operations from there,” Mann said.

“Of everyone involved, I am the most desperate for the relocation now. This site has no water, telephones or internet at this point. We have lost more than 50% of our clientele, since the pump is so difficult to access, and people have also realised we are moving elsewhere,” she added.

“I only need a fortnight to shift the pump and move my business, leaving the path for the underpass clear. But in last two years, all these administrative delays and court cases have left me helpless,” she said.

NHAI officials maintained that once the piece of land is handed over to them, they can complete work on the underpass “within a month”.

