Pet dog killed and eaten, says FIR lodged in Gurgaon

The president of the Gurgaon-wing of People for Animals (PFA) has registered a case at Phase 2 police station alleging that a pet dog of a city resident was abducted and killed by unknown assailants. He has also alleged that the accused cooked the animal and consumed its meat.

According to police, the dog, Brownie, belonged to Gurgaon resident Anupam Srivastav. Srivastav registered a case with the police on April 17, almost 16 days after the animal went missing. Towards the end of last month, two people contacted Srivastav, alleging that the animal had been abducted and taken to Sikanderpur village, where it was beaten to death.

Another case was registered Monday under IPC Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.), and Section 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act. “A case has been registered but it is early to make any statements,” said head constable Amit, the investigating officer.

