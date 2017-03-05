People will vote for AAP for clean city, corruption-free MCD, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia PTI Photo Manish Sisodia PTI Photo

Exuding confidence ahead of the municipal polls, AAP on Sunday claimed people of Delhi were eager to vote it into power to “cleanse” the city and “corruption-ridden” civic administration. “The BJP-ruled MCD has allowed the city to become filthy by failing in its sanitation job. And, people of Delhi, seeing our work in the last two years, now feel that if AAP wins civic polls, it will clean the city and the corruption in MCD,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the capital.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is making its debut in the high-stakes elections to the MCD which has been ruled by BJP for the last 10 years. The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. While NDMC and SDMC have 104 seats each, EDMC has 64 seats. Sisodia was interacting with reporters after inaugurating a pilot project for “24×7 drinking water supply through taps” in Navjivan Vihar area in posh south Delhi.

AAP and the three corporations have lately gone on inauguration spree to make most of the time before the model code of conduct kicks in. The polls are due sometime in April. “People of Delhi are eager to vote us (AAP) into power. And to clean the garbage, one must pick up the broom,” Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said, alluding to the party symbol. Sisodia said the pilot project was “nothing short of a dream for us” and now our aim is to replicate it for entire Delhi in phased manner.

Water and sanitation are two major poll planks for the civic polls and AAP, which has attacked the BJP-ruled on sanitation front, is hoping to corner the ruling party to woo voters in its favour. Navjivan Vihar falls under Malviya Nagar constituency and local MLA Somnath Bharati was present on the occasion. “We have delivered to you at city government level and now doing as much as we can at the local level. But, further success of our plans would now hinge on municipal administration.

“So, put us (AAP) in MCD also, so that we can deliver to you from top to bottom…We are set to make waves in Punjab and Goa, allow us to serve people in the MCD also. We have the intent and we will chafe the system,” Bharati said. All three AAP leaders drank from a makeshift tap, installed near the venue, to symbolically inaugurate the facility.