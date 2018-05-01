People will keep moving to urban spaces, cities must adjust: Union minister Hardeep Puri

(From left) Chief secy Anshu Prakash, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and L-G Anil Baijal. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) (From left) Chief secy Anshu Prakash, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and L-G Anil Baijal. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Monday made a bid for cities to “adjust” for most Indians moving to urban spaces like the capital, and stressed on the need for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to approve projects such as the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail transit corridor.

Puri, along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief secretary Anshu Prakash, was at the inauguration of a Centre for Sight super-specialty eye institute in Dwarka, which has a dedicated wing for treatment of patients from the economically weaker sections.

Puri pointed out that by 2030, a large number of Indians would be living in urban spaces like Delhi, and said that turning people away wouldn’t work, even though it had been tried by parties like the Shiv Sena. He said, “… You can’t say, I will allow this many people into a city as there are homes. That is not how it works. If there is a slum that comes up in the centre of Delhi, you have no option but to rehabilitate the slum dweller through a modern state-of-the-art construction, then and there.”

“We tried an experiment in 1975, suspended civil liberties and tried to settle slum dwellers 100 km away. The Shiv Sena tried this in Mumbai and said we will allow only certain people. India is a democracy, it is every citizen’s right to live where he or she wants… Cities have to adjust,” he said.

“That is why I keep encouraging Anshu and, through him, his political masters, that he should approve Phase IV of Metro, approve the Delhi-Meerut (Rapid Rail Transit) corridor. Because land prices are cheaper in Meerut or in Ghaziabad… people will live in Meerut or in Ghaziabad and they will take the train,” he said.

Prakash, who has been at loggerheads with the AAP government, steered clear of political statements. “In government hospitals, we have equipment but sometimes it is not functional and that creates a problem. That is where private sector scores,” he said, adding that hospitals should aim for “waiting time to become finite and not infinite, like in government hospitals”.

Baijal, too, focused on healthcare: “The earlier prevalent feeling of mutual trust between a doctor and a patient needs to be restored and this is possible through better understanding by his patients and their relatives and the physician.”

