People shoot videos as boy is hit by bus in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a cluster bus hit the bike he was riding and dragged him for a few metres in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Wednesday, police said. Instead of taking the boy to the hospital, passersby took videos of the boy, identified as Yash Kapoor, who was bleeding on the roadside, police said. By the time Yash was taken to hospital, he was declared brought dead. Police the boy was not wearing a helmet and had suffered serious injuries to his head.

“The accused has been identified after we contacted the bus owner. He was driving on an expired driving licence,” said a police officer, adding that a case has been registered against the errant driver at Mukherjee Nagar police station. Yash used to stay with his parents, Sanjeev Kapoor and Richa Kapoor, in Mukherjee Nagar. He had not gone to school on the day of the accident.

According to Yash’s family, the boy had left home on Wednesday morning to buy vegetables. However, when he did not return, the family went around looking for him and learnt about the accident. After news spread, Yash’s friends and school teachers reached his home.

Police said the speeding cluster bus, which was being driven in a rash manner, hit Yash, who came under the wheels of the vehicle. Police said that the errant driver is yet to be arrested as he had fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

The boy’s body was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for a post-mortem, following which it was handed over to the family for the final rites, police said.

