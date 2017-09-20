Penalty to live tweeting: Delhi HC’s poser on court reporting

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued a notice to the “public at large” with a questionnaire, asking for their suggestions on “media reporting in courts”. The notice was issued after a committee on “Media reporting in courts — balancing free press, fair trial and integrity of judicial proceedings”, constituted by the acting Chief Justice, deliberated on this issue on August 31.

“The committee will explore the ideal balance between freedom of press and the administration of justice, which are both key constitutional values. To this end, the committee seeks the opinion of various stakeholders on formulating guidelines for accreditation of media personnel reporting from the Delhi High Court and other lower courts in Delhi,” states the notice. The public can access the notice and submit their response through a link on the HC website, or print out the form, fill it and send it to the Joint Registrar (Judicial) (Rules) of the High Court.

The questionnaire includes 10 questions — from accreditation to qualification to penalty for court reporters — and several options to choose from. Some questions on accreditation for reporters:

Should accreditation be mandatory to report pending court proceedings?

Options: Yes; No

What qualification/ experience must be met for receiving accreditation?

Options: LLB Degree; prior experience in court reporting; prior experience in ordinary reporting; proof of current employment by a media organisation; court-organised training; court-organised training and examination; none.

What should be the penalty for misreporting by an accredited reporter?

Options for minor and major misreporting: No penalty; warning; temporary suspension of accreditation; permanent withdrawal of accreditation; financial penalty on media/organisation. Some questions on general reporting:

Should reporting of oral observations by the judges be allowed?

Options: Yes; No

Should real-time reporting (for example, live-tweeting) of court proceedings be permitted?

Options: Yes; No

