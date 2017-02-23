Pen drives and call centres: How Congress is gearing for MCD polls

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo)

Between February 6 and 19, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee received more than 10,000 pen drives containing applications from ticket hopefuls for the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi. This is more than twice the number of applications the party received in the last MCD elections.

For the past two weeks, the ground floor of the party office has been transformed into a virtual control room. Candidates enter a large hall, hand over a pen drive to a DPCC official who scrutinises the documents, following which the pen drives are dropped into tin boxes — 14 for 14 districts.

Each applicant is asked to provide names and numbers of Congress workers in the area so that the party can “check about the ‘win-ability’ of a candidate.” The party is also attempting to involve grassroot workers in the decision-making process. The process has helped the party identify over 2 lakh workers in the field, who will be roped in to manage booths during polls.

Congress state unit chief Ajay Maken said the large number of applications received by the party shows the enthusiasm among the people. “We will call booth level workers in every ward and seek their opinion in selection of candidates,” said Maken. The process is likely to take three weeks. Delhi unit’s deputy chief, Chatar Singh, said that party workers “will get a chance to feel connected to the Congress again and this will instil fresh enthusiasm in them”.

Maken had earlier said the party will select the candidates after taking feedback from booth-level Congress workers. This will be accomplished by setting up a ‘call centre’. The centre will be operated by approximately 100 party workers who will call the workers mentioned in a candidate’s application and ask a set of questions.