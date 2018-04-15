Patrol four times a week: Police chief’s order following feedback

In the meeting, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that all district DCPs should plan in advance as to which areas they should patrol, the number of hours spent on patrolling and strength of staff. In the meeting, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that all district DCPs should plan in advance as to which areas they should patrol, the number of hours spent on patrolling and strength of staff.

To increase police visibility on city roads, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all 14 districts and their additional DCPs to patrol their areas at least “four times a week”. The directive — which states that district DCPs must plan the patrolling pattern on a daily basis and implement the same on the ground level — was issued at the recently held crime review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO.

Sources said the move comes after Patnaik received feedback from several residents that police patrols are rarely seen in their area at night. In the meeting, Patnaik said that all district DCPs should plan in advance as to which areas they should patrol, the number of hours spent on patrolling and strength of staff. “Even DCPs and Additional DCPs must perform patrolling in the area at least ‘four times a week’,” Patnaik said. He also asked all assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs) to patrol areas on a daily basis.

During patrolling, Patnaik said the officers must also interact with residents and try to redress grievances on the spot. “DCPs should ensure that patrolling is visible, meaningful and purposeful so as to send a good message amongst Delhiites,” he said, adding that some pictures of group-patrolling and officers interacting with residents must be taken and collated at the district and PHQ level. Patnaik also said women police personnel on motorcycles should be sent to parks and bus stops where a large number of women gather. “Police visibility must be enhanced during night hours, especially from 10 pm to 2 am…. Police Control Room (PCR) vans, emergency response vehicles (ERV) and motorcycle patrols, besides regular foot-patrolling staff, should take maximum rounds in the areas specified for them,” he added.

He further directed that maximum police presence be ensured at the time of opening and closing of girls’ schools and colleges in order to prevent eve-teasing and other such crimes. “DCPs must have a system of checking and getting feedback after talking with principals of schools and colleges from time-to-time,” he said. “Strict watch is also required on registered criminals, ruffians released from jail,” he added.

