Patient transferred thrice in a day: NHRC finds docs at three govt hospitals guilty of negligence in man’s death

National Human Rights Commission (File Photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has found doctors at three government hospitals in the capital negligent in the death of a 22-year-old man, and recommended payment of Rs 2 lakh as relief to the victim’s family.

The notice and recommendation from the commission follow disciplinary proceedings proposed against them by Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi.

The DGHS had found doctors at Hedgewar Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital negligent in not providing proper treatment to the man, resulting in his death on June 12, 2017. The victim, Ankur, an auto-rickshaw driver, complained of chest pain in the afternoon of June 12 last year. He also said he was having difficulty in breathing.

The NHRC said the family called an ambulance. He was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was administered some glucose bottles. He was then referred to GTB Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency for three hours. But his family claimed no medical treatment was provided to him. The brother of the patient again called police, and after sometime, the patient was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Tahirpur. He was taken there by the family members late in the night, the NHRC said.

There too, he was kept for four hours. Later his family was told that the doctors were not available. The patient was again referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but he died on the way. The family alleged that they took the patient to all hospitals on time, but, instead of getting treatment, he was repeatedly referred from one hospital to the other.

The commission has now called for a compliance report, along with the proof of payment, within six weeks.

“Failing this, coercive steps under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, may be initiated against the authorities concerned of the Delhi government,” said the commission in a statement. The Delhi government has not responded to the earlier notice, asking them to respond on why the victim’s family should not be recommended for receiving monetary relief.

