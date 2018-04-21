Patient alleges assault by DDU Hospital doctor

No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said. (Archive) No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said. (Archive)

A doctor from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has been named in a police complaint after a patient alleged that he, along with three-four bouncers, assaulted the patient inside the police booth on the hospital premises. DCP (west) Vijay Singh said two complaints have been filed in the case: “One is by the patient’s husband, Sunil. The other has been filed by a woman doctor, alleging that Sunil had mistreated staff.” No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said.

