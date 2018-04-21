Follow Us:
Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Patient alleges assault by DDU Hospital doctor

No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 21, 2018 2:27:50 am
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, ddu hospital, delhi hospital assault case, indian express No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said. (Archive)
Top News

A doctor from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital has been named in a police complaint after a patient alleged that he, along with three-four bouncers, assaulted the patient inside the police booth on the hospital premises. DCP (west) Vijay Singh said two complaints have been filed in the case: “One is by the patient’s husband, Sunil. The other has been filed by a woman doctor, alleging that Sunil had mistreated staff.” No arrests have been made so far and a medico-legal report of those who claimed that they had been assaulted by the doctor has been conducted, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now