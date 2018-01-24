Patiala House Court gets first permanent national flag

The flag, which will fly permanently, is the first in a trial court across the country, said the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA). The flag, which will fly permanently, is the first in a trial court across the country, said the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA).

A 50-feet high tricolour was on Wednesday unfurled at Patiala House District Court premises by Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

The flag, which will fly permanently, is the first in a trial court across the country, said the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA).

NDBA secretary Neeraj said the flag was installed by the Patiala House Courts at the request of the bar.

The work was carried out by the Central Public Works Department.

Delhi High Court Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were also present at the event.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App