Passengers robbed on train by men with knives

Around 12-15 passengers of an Ambala-bound train were allegedly robbed at knife-point by four unidentified men, soon after the train departed from the Hazrat Nizamuddin station on Friday. According to a Northern Railway official, the incident took place on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ambala passenger train. “The train departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin station around 3.56 am, and it was stopped between Nizamuddin and Tilak Bridge section minutes later,” said Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary.

The official said four men carrying knives entered the general coach from the rear and threatened 12-15 passengers in the coach, before taking away their phones, cash and jewellery. “One person sustained minor injuries, while the rest of them are fine,” he said.

The passengers have filed a preliminary complaint at the New Delhi Railway Station, while the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case in the matter.

Railways officials said that after passengers filed the complaints, they were brought to the Nizammudin Railway station to register a case with the Government Railway Police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App