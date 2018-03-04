Partly cloudy Sunday morning in Delhi

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius (File) The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius (File)

It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, the Met Office said. “With no rainfall prediction, the sky will remain clear. However, strong thunderstorm is likely to occur in the afternoon or evening,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent while visibility stood at 2,500 metres. The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

