Partly cloudy Monday in Delhi, 10 trains cancelled

It was a partly cloudy and cold Monday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the Met said.

“The sky will be partly cloudy during the day with mist or shallow fog in the morning,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 22 delayed and three rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at five degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

