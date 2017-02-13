Parties gear up for MCD elections: AAP to field more women candidates

The upcoming municipal polls in the capital is set to have more women candidates in the fray as compared to previous years, with half the seats reserved for women and political parties promising to make more space for women on the remaining seats too.

The Aam Aadmi Party has begun the screening process for the polls, to be held in April, to identify candidates and has decided to look out for promising women candidates.

“Half of the seats are anyway reserved for women, but if we find strong women candidates, we will field them from the general seats too,” said Ashish Talwar, AAP Delhi in-charge.

“As we focus on a cleaner Delhi, be it in terms of cleanliness or corruption-free governance, the women candidates will be an integral part of the campaign. AAP has given significant representation to women wherever it has contested polls,” he said.

With Punjab and Goa polls out of its way, the AAP has now begun scouting for potential candidates for the municipal polls.

Senior leaders said the process of selection will be as lengthy as it is for the assembly polls, with several rounds of screening and shortlisting. Feedback from local volunteers and legislators will be taken into account.

The first round of screening is likely to be completed by the end of this week, which will be followed up by a scrutiny of the candidate’s background.

Meanwhile, the campaign, based on the theme “Jhadu chalao, gandagi bhagao”, has been kicked off with advertisements on hoardings across the city.

Earlier this month, fledgling party Swaraj India, while inviting applications from potential candidates for the polls, announced that preference will be given to women and the youth.