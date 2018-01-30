Parking in residential areas could soon be chargeable in Delhi, L-G Anil Baijal approves draft rules

Vehicles older than 15 years found parked on the streets will be impounded. Vehicles older than 15 years found parked on the streets will be impounded.

PARKING IN streets and open spaces in residential areas could soon be chargeable, with civic agencies and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) being given the right to fix rates in consultation with each other. Owners of vacant plots in residential colonies will also be allowed to turn the space into a parking area. These are some of the provisions under the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Rules, 2017 — which was approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday.

The draft rules have now been uploaded on the transport department website for feedback from the public. The main aim of the draft rules is to decongest roads and incentivise the use of public transport and electric vehicles.

As per the rules, the base parking fee will be decided by an apex monitoring committee, headed by Anshu Prakash, the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The apex committee will be advised by a Base Parking Fee (BPF) Committee, to be headed by the transport commissioner.

As per the rules, the BPF will be the basis on which the general set of multipliers for different types of parking will depend.

The rules are different for on-street and off-street parking. The rules state, “On-street parking for the first hour would be priced at least twice as much as off-street parking. On-street parking fee will increase exponentially with duration to discourage the practice. Dynamic pricing mechanisms such as peak and off-peak fees, etc will be used to moderate parking demands.”

A government official said, “Parking in market areas during peak hours will get expensive. This is to ensure that shop owners do not park their cars on the street for the entire day, leaving no space for others. There is also a provision in the draft rules which states that long term off-street parking space for regular users be priced through monthly passes or tokens.”

The draft rules also state that those who have built stilt parking in their houses but park their vehicles on the streets would be penalised. For them, the rules state, “parking charges will be twice the normal charges fixed for other residents”.

