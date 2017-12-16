Panic at Khan market as police look for ‘bomb’ after hoax call

Police have cordoned off the area. Abhinav Saha Police have cordoned off the area. Abhinav Saha

A hoax call triggered a security scare in south Delhi’s upscale Khan Market Friday morning, prompting police to deploy bomb and dog squads to the area and organise a security drill. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi ) B K Singh, the call was received around 6.40 am. “The caller claimed ‘Khan market mein bomb plant kar diya hai’ (I have planted a bomb at Khan Market). As soon as the call was received, we mobilised the police force to cordon off the area, and deputed the dog and bomb squads,” Singh said.

While the squad conducted a combing operation, the entire market was sanitised. Personnel cordoned off the area, restricting access to passersby and shopkeepers. Commenting on the heavy security drill, Singh said, “It was a standard drill, we were just following standard operating procedures. There was no reason to panic as no suspicious item was found during the drill.”

Following the bomb threat, the US Embassy in Delhi sent out an alert urging US citizens not to visit the shopping complex. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. “We are trying to ascertain the last known location of the caller. So far, we believe that it was just a hoax call,” said a police officer.

