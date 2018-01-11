Panic after minor fire at Gurgaon pub

Less than a fortnight after a fire at Kamala Mills in Mumbai claimed 14 lives, a minor fire at a pub on the second floor of a Gurgaon mall Wednesday sparked some panic among people in the area.

Officials said the fire broke out at The Beer Cafe branch in Good Earth City Centre Mall, in Gurgaon Sector 50.

“We received a call regarding the fire around 1.15 pm and rushed a fire tender, which doused the flames in five minutes. Nobody was injured,” said fire station officer Gulshan Kalra.

The flames, officials said, may have resulted from a short circuit caused by overheating of an electrical unit. “The fire broke out minutes after the outlet opened for the day and only cafe staff appear to have been inside,” Kalra said.

