Panel to look into claims that students were ‘forced to offer namaz’

In the wake of students at Mewat Model Public School in Madhi submitting a complaint that three teachers “forced them to perform namaz”, and “insulted other religions” on a regular basis, Deputy Commissioner of Mewat, Mani Ram Sharma, has formed a three-member committee to look into the allegations. The panel includes Dinesh Shastri, the district education officer, Tehsildar Basi Ram, and Shamim Ahmed, Project Officer of the Mewat Development Agency, which runs the school.

Ahmed said, “We are probing the matter, and action will be taken depending upon what is uncovered. Investigations are at an early stage as of now.” The incident had come to light on July 22, when two of the three Hindu students at the school submitted applications for transfer certificates. “The children had alleged that the hostel warden, who was also the social studies teacher, forced them to perform namaz. Two other teachers are accused of criticising their religion on a regular basis, and encouraging students to convert,” said an official.

Following the complaint, the two teachers were suspended on July 28. The hostel warden, meanwhile, was transferred to Firozpur Jhirka. Moinuddin, one of the teachers, claimed he is innocent. The deputy commissioner could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

