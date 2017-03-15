Pandav Nagar cctv footage: Naked rape victim jumped on to street, asked people for help

Two days after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in east Delhi, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing her walking naked on the road and asking for help from passersby. To escape, the woman — a mother of two — had to jump off the balcony of a first floor flat in Pandav Nagar.

The footage shows her talking to three men, who are standing on road. One of them is seen gesturing to her, seemingly offering to help her come down. She is then seeing falling on the ground, naked. However, by the time the woman is on the road, the three men are on the other side. The woman then stops an auto-rickshaw and leaves.

Police said one of these three men made the PCR call, following which they traced the autorickshaw. Munni Devi, a local, said, “I saw a naked woman begging for help at 5.40 am. I threw her a t-shirt and a pair of pyjamas.” Police said the woman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where she was treated for leg injuries.

On Tuesday, she recorded her statement before a magistrate. Five people have been arrested. Joint CP, (eastern range), Ravindra Yadav, said the woman had come to the flat with one of the five accused. Police are now looking for the person who had accompanied her there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now