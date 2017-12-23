Pakistan High Commission official injured in accident

A Pakistan High Commission protocol officer was injured in an accident in southwest Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Police said Mohammad Anwar’s car hit a Haryana Roadways bus. He was rushed to a hospital is under observation.

After the accident, Anwar spoke to the media and said he went to the airport on official work on Thursday afternoon.

“I was returning to my office around 3.30 pm and there was a bus in front with a Haryana number plate. The driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid a collision, but my car rammed the vehicle,” Anwar said.

“Delhi Police reached the accident spot on time. Two-three people also helped me. I thank them for saving me,” the High Commission official said.

Police have informed the Pakistan High Commission and contacted his family. “I have spoken to my family, colleagues and some officers,” Anwar said.

