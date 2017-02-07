‘Paedophile’ held from Vijay Vihar

Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old alleged paedophile for trying to kidnap a four-year-old minor girl Monday morning when she was playing outside her home in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar. According to police, initial investigation revealed that in the last seven years, he was allegedly involved in around five sexual assault cases, but he was arrested in only two. He was also arrested for allegedly carrying illicit liquor.

Police are questioning him and trying to identify more victims.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) M N Tiwari said the accused has been identified as Naresh, a resident of Vijay Vihar. “After sustained interrogation, the accused told police that he is a bootlegger and had previously been involved in two cases of similar acts in 2007 and 2013,” Tiwari said.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under sections of the POCSO Act. “The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation. We are verifying the facts,” Tiwari said.