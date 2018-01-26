Padmaavat protests: Those on board school bus pelted with stones in Gurgaon recount horror

The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

The screams of children still ring in their ears. A day after a school bus was pelted with stones by anti-Padmaavat protesters in Gurgaon, teachers and staff members on board the vehicle said they feared more for the children than for themselves. It was barely 10 minutes after the bus left the school on Sohna Road that the 30 students, four teachers and four support staff found themselves surrounded by protesters brandishing sticks, rods, stones and bricks.

As stones rained, they cowered on the floor, shards of glass falling near them and makeshift weapons hitting the bus.

Just a while ago, they had seen a Haryana Roadways bus lying charred by the side of the road. The teachers feared their fate would be the same.

Pravesh Kumar, the bus driver, said, “I was driving when I noticed congestion and vehicles turning back. I stopped to ask policemen about it, and they asked me to leave. Just then, protesters came out of the bushes and attacked us.” Those inside the school bus at the time of the incident said the protesters were initially dispersed by police but they appeared to regroup and return with stones and bricks, which they used to attack police personnel, a PCR van and the bus.

Librarian Madhu Bhargava, who was on the bus, said, “I saw the men coming towards us and screamed at everyone to duck. A teacher just got up to see what had happened, and at that moment, a protester broke her window with a rod.” “Older students were not present as they had exams, so most on the bus were youngsters. They were crying, screaming, clinging to us,” she said. The incident, they said, lasted close to 10 minutes, before the driver finally managed to race away.

“We had to stop the bus a few kilometres ahead to reassure children and to decide what to do next. Some of them had sustained minor injuries, so we administered first aid,” said Vijender, the bus conductor. A call was then made to the principal and it was decided to proceed along the route instead of returning to the school. “One other teacher and I decided to stay on the bus until the last stop,” said Bhargava, adding that some students also kept asking how their parents would return home from work in such an atmosphere.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Sukhbir, the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus that was torched. In it, he said that he was heading from Agra to Gurgaon around 10.30 am with “30-35 passengers” on board. As the bus approached Bhondsi around 3.15 pm, a mob of “50-60 young boys”, allegedly raising slogans in support of Karni Sena and carrying “rod, sticks, stones, and petrol”, barged inside.

He claimed they threatened to burn the bus, before dragging him out of the vehicle and beating him. “When the conductor tried to come to my rescue, they beat him up as well, and set fire to the bus with the intention of burning passengers alive,” he alleged in the FIR.

As police tried to disperse them, the duty magistrate gave an order to fire in the air. Five rounds were fired, and the protesters were dispersed. By Thursday, Gurgaon Police had arrested 18 people for the crimes in Bhondsi, who were produced in a court in Sohna and remanded in judicial custody.

